The global animal feed antioxidants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005193/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global animal feed antioxidants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global animal feed antioxidants market by application, including cattle, poultry, and swine. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: growing importance of EPA and DHA

EPA and DHA are fundamental omega-3 fatty acids. EPA and DHA are naturally present in the meat, particularly in fish, pork, and chicken. These fatty acids aid in fetus growth, help in boosting the immune system and protect cancerous cell growth (prostate and colon) in humans. Animal feed antioxidants are responsible for boosting the EPA and DHA content in meat. Therefore, they are used in all animal feeds.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for agrochemicals and fertilizers research, "The popularity of EPA and DHA is expected to grow at a rapid pace. This is due to their benefits such as lowering anxiety and treating arthritis. This is expected to boost the demand for meat across the globe. This will eventually boost the demand for animal feed antioxidants during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing demand for trace minerals

Trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, cobalt, copper, iron, magnesium, selenium, iodine, and molybdenum play a vital role in the biochemical, metabolic, and enzymatic reactions that lead to better egg production, feed efficiency, and growth enhancement. The deficit in any of the trace nutrients in the animal feed causes low hatchability, low-feed efficiency, an outbreak of diseases, and poor growth rate. Furthermore, the trace minerals such as selenium help in controlling and boosting the functionality of glutathione peroxidase antioxidants. Thus, the demand for antioxidants and trace minerals is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market challenge: side effects of adding excessive antioxidants in animal feed

The use of excessive antioxidants over a long period may lead to adverse side effects in the livestock. The high presence of antioxidants such as beta-carotene supplements in livestock can cause oxidative stress and reduced immune function. Additionally, the excessive consumption of antioxidants can result in cardiovascular diseases in animals. Consequently, the addition of antioxidants in animal feed over the stipulated quantity is expected to affect livestock headcount that subsequently causes low dairy and meat production.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005193/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com