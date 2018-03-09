Jon Olsson's Unique Glacier Spike Tires Available at Yaytrade

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Are you having a hard time getting the most out of your sports cars' horsepower in the rough February cold? At the new, innovative marketplace Yaytrade you can give your sports car a better grip by acquiring the unique set of spike tires that got the well known skier and car enthusiast Jon Olsson to the top of a glacier.

Jon Olsson's spectacular Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 was equipped with custom-made spike tires when he drove up the 1,450 meter high glacier Fonna in Norway. He also drove the eye-catching car down the glacier through a slalom course - just to make sure that the tires could handle the icy curves. Were the tires' up for it? Well, you'll be the judge!

Watch the video clips of the remarkable ride:https://youtu.be/7AF0-t3GGZA

See pictures of the tires:https://www.yaytrade.com/advert/spike-tires-for-racing-up-glaciers

The Hankook tires that Jon used is 19 inches wide at the front and 20 inches wide at the back and every 16 millimeter nail stud is placed on the tire by hand.

- Driving up a mountain like this in a rear-wheel driven Lamborghini with 640 horsepower and 16 mm nails is hard to beat! I had an absolutely incredible grip and I really love these tires, said Jon Olsson triumphantly after the breathtaking ride.

Yaytrade is a new, innovative marketplace where you can sell, buy, swap or rent items or even your expertise to people from all over the world. Yaytrade has global ambitions and our platform has already attracted visitors from over 160 countries, where Sweden, Germany and USA accounts for the most visits.

- A lot of stuff that we have lying around at home is often worth more than we think. Yaytrade offers new ways to shop and opens up the possibility for interesting bids on interesting products! Jon Olsson's spike tires is just one example of the exciting products that you will find at Yaytrade, says David Knape, CEO and Founder of Yaytrade.

This is Yaytrade

Yaytrade is a new, smart marketplace that not only works for those who want to buy, sell or swap, but also for those who want to rent and exchange products or services. It's free to use and anyone can post an ad. Users can choose if they want to receive exchange, rental or purchase proposals for their products or services. All in a user-friendly interface that simplifies the communication between bidder and seller.

The buyer is not restricted to a specific payment method, but can combine money with performing a service or propose a trade - creating a more personal shopping experience.

Yaytrade is available on the web or as a mobile application for Android and iOS. Users can quickly sign up through Facebook and get started right away.

Yaytrade uses Stripes secure payment solution.

For more information and press images, contact CEO David Knape at +46-72-379-50-10 or david.knape@yaytrade.com.

