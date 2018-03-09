

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined more than expected in January, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial production fell 2 percent in January from December, when it climbed 0.2 percent. Production was expected to drop 0.3 percent.



Manufacturing output slid 1.1 percent from the previous month, slower than the 0.1 percent drop in December. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.



In three months to January, output increased slightly by 0.3 percent over the last three months both in the manufacturing and in the overall industry.



In construction, output declined sharply by 7.6 percent in January, in contrast to December's 5.2 percent increase.



