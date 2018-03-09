The latest market research report by Technavio on the global alcohol prep pads marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005214/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global alcohol prep pads market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global alcohol prep pads market by end-user, including hospitals and clinics and ASCs and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It also provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global alcohol prep pads market, according to Technavio researchers:

Growing number of fatal injuries in sports and road accidents: a major market driver

Increasing availability of online retailers: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global alcohol prep pads market with 48% share in 2017

In 2017, hospitals and clinics held the highest market share of 43%

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing number of fatal injuries in sports and road accidents: a major market driver

First aid is majorly used in road accident injuries and sports-related injuries globally. Patients must undergo surgeries to treat dislocations and fatal fractures sustained while playing sports or in road accidents. Alcohol prep pads are used for sterilizing the skin surface to administer injections or for any incisions before applying first aid.

Some of the reasons for extremity surgeries include corrections of dislocations, regeneration of bones, and repositioning of bones. Alcohol prep pads are used to disinfect the wound or clean the surface where the incision is to be made during surgical procedures. Alcohol prep pads are essential for any surgical procedure to avoid bacterial contamination, and this is driving the demand for alcohol prep pads in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing availability of online retailers: emerging market trend

Players in the market are increasing their promotional activities and online marketing to provide better accessibility to their products and drive growth. With the onset of online marketing services, the players can minimize operation, setup, and distribution costs. A number of small and large players in the market sells medical disposable products such as alcohol prep pads online and at the same time provide various online discounts and promotional offers. Online retailing has also benefited the consumers as they can order products from anywhere and anytime.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, "The internet allows consumers to glance and choose products from a range of varied products offered by the players through their online websites and portals. It enables improved user experience, visibility, and brand retention. The advent of online facilities has enabled the players in the market to showcase their products and services and generate higher revenue and greater market share. It has also allowed them to reach out to new, potential customers and increase their customer base for these products."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global alcohol prep pads market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. The Americas is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the increasing number of diagnostic centers across the region. The market in APAC is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005214/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com