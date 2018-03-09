Flywire to Present at SEACEN-MAS FinTech Seminar

SINGAPORE and LONDON, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mia Watanabe, Chief Administrative Officer for Flywire (http://www.flywire.com/) APAC, will present at the SEACEN-MAS FinTech Seminar (https://www.seacen.org/event_details.php?id=55&eventcode=424tabs-1), which will take place 12 to 14 March, 2018 in Singapore. Flywire will be one of six FinTech companies presenting to participants from the South East Asian Central Banks and monetary authorities working on policy and other matters such as financial supervision, payments, and financial stability.

The seminar is aimed to engender an in-depth discussion of FinTech, potential areas of application for new technologies, challenges and risks, and regulation. It will also provide the opportunity for participants to develop a better understanding of the FinTech ecosystem.

Watanabe will discuss Flywire's global payment and receivables business model and the opportunities and challenges the company has navigated as it has expanded across the Asia Pacific region. The session will take place on 14 March at 10:30 am. She will be preceded by a presentation by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) beginning at 9:30 am.

More information on the FinTech Seminar is available at SEACEN (https://www.seacen.org/event_details.php?id=55&eventcode=424tabs-1.).

About Flywire

Flywire is a leading provider of global payment and receivables solutions, connecting over 1,400 businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. The company processes billions in payments per year from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as 24/7 online payment tracking. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with operations in London and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com (http://www.flywire.com/).

