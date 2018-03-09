Capio's Nomination Committee Proposes Board Members for the Annual General Meeting 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Capio AB (publ) has resolved to propose re-election of all Board members: Michael Wolf, Gunnar Németh, Birgitta Stymne Göransson, Pascale Richetta, Michael Flemming, Gunilla Rudebjer, Joakim Rubin and Hans Ramel, to the Annual General Meeting on May3, 2018. The Nomination Committee further proposes re-election of Michael Wolf as Chairman of the Board.

The complete proposals from the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Capio's Nomination Committee, in anticipation of the Annual General Meeting 2018, consists of Mikael Moll (Zeres Capital), Per Hesselmark (R12 Kapital), Bo Lundgren (Swedbank Robur fonder), Per Colleen (Fjärde AP-fonden), Jan Särlvik (Nordea Funds) and the Chairman of the Board, Michael Wolf. Mikael Moll is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

For information, please contact:

Mikael Moll,

Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Telephone: +46-702-93-01-31

