REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Fixed Income Investor Meetings and Contemplated Senior Secured Bond Issue

REC Silicon ASA has mandated Arctic Securities and DNB Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Monday, 12 March 2018. A USD 110 million, 5-year, senior secured, fixed rate transaction may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. The company may offer a conditional buy-back of its outstanding senior unsecured bonds with maturity 3 May 2018 (REC03 with ISIN NO0010607476) in connection with the contemplated bond issue.



MiFID II professionals/ECPs/ Retail/No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels) and retail clients domiciled in Norway. No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared.



