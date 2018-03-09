REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Fixed Income Investor Meetings and Contemplated Senior Secured Bond Issue

REC Silicon ASA has mandated Arctic Securities and DNB Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Monday, 12 March 2018. A USD 110 million, 5-year, senior secured, fixed rate transaction may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. The company may offer a conditional buy-back of its outstanding senior unsecured bonds with maturity 3 May 2018 (REC03 with ISIN NO0010607476) in connection with the contemplated bond issue.
For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
REC Silicon
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
