Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings, which received shareholder approval for its merger with Ladbrokes Coral this week, posted a rise in full-year adjusted profit and net gaming revenue on Friday, thanks in part to the acquisition of bwin.party in 2015. In the year to the end of December 2017, adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 182% to 178.7m on a pro-forma basis while net gaming revenue increased 17% to 925.6m. Meanwhile, clean earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ...

