Satellite operator Inmarsat on Friday said it would be cutting its annual dividend to 20 cents a share as it cited "the lack of visibility" over future cash payments from the US 5G Ligado networks beyond the end of 2018 and the need to take advantage of the growing in-flight wi-fi market. The company said it would pay a final dividend of 12 cents a share, making a total of 33.62 cents per share. Fourth quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26% to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...