

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and looked ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was down 23 points or 0.19 percent at 12,332 in opening deals after rising 0.9 percent the previous day.



Automaker Daimler slid half a percent after acquiring a 3.93 percent stake in Beijing Electric Vehicle.



On the data front, German industrial output dropped unexpectedly in January, figures from Destatis revealed. Industrial output fell 0.1 percent month-on-month, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent.



Nonetheless, the pace of decline was slower than the revised 0.5 percent fall logged in December.



Another report showed that Germany's exports as well as imports declined in January from the previous month.



Exports decreased 0.5 percent on a monthly basis after staying flat in December. Similarly, imports fell 0.5 percent in contrast to December's 1.1 percent increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX