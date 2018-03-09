sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,23 Euro		+0,003
+1,32 %
WKN: A0MWY6 ISIN: BMG5700D1065 Ticker-Symbol: LU4 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LUKS GROUP VIETNAM HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUKS GROUP VIETNAM HOLDINGS CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,236
0,276
12:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUKS GROUP VIETNAM HOLDINGS CO LTD
LUKS GROUP VIETNAM HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUKS GROUP VIETNAM HOLDINGS CO LTD0,23+1,32 %