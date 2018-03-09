- LED Luks, a lighting manufacturer in Slovenia, selected SunLike Series LEDs as the light source for their Spectra natural lighting luminaires brand

- SunLike Series LEDs deliver light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, enabling light fixtures that represent the color and texture of objects as they appear in sunlight

Seoul Semiconductor, a global innovator of LED products and technology, announces that its SunLike Series LEDs, which implement light closest to the spectrum of natural sunlight, have been adopted for the Spectra luminaires of LED Luks, a specialty lighting company based in Slovenia.

The Spectra luminaires of LED Luks equipped with SunLike LED technology (left) shows colors and textures accurately. (Photo: Business Wire)

LED Luks, a manufacturer of technical and architectural LED luminaires in Slovenia, has chosen SunLike Series LEDs for its Plain Spectra and Kyra Spectra pendant luminaires, featuring up to 125 130lm/W luminous efficacy. SunLike Series LEDs can be used as direct/indirect lighting for adjusted color temperature between 2700K (warm white) and 5000K (cool white). The Plain Spectra luminaires were designed by the renowned Swedish designer Kai Piippo.

Matija Klinkon, CEO of LED Luks, said "Besides their aesthetic design, Spectra luminaires feature light that best represents the natural color and texture of objects. By adopting SunLike as the light source, Spectra luminaires are able to produce light closest to the spectrum of natural sunlight, diminishing the negative effects of artificial light sources. Natural spectrum lighting is believed to have a positive influence on human biorhythms and contribute to a better and healthier environment. We anticipate that Spectra luminaires will further expand from the European market to the world."

According to Caleb Won, executive VP of global marketing at Seoul Semiconductor, "Brightness and price are no longer the main factors of competition in global lighting market. Now, the lighting market is entering the human centric era, in which lighting systems are evaluated for the benefit of human health, Seoul Semiconductor is pleased to release our SunLike Series LEDs in cooperation with LED Luks in Europe, and we intend to expand the supply of SunLike lighting products to the world, opening the era of natural spectrum sunlight lighting era."

About SPECTRA

Luminaires under the Spectra brand accurately represent the color and texture of objects. With an ideal color reproduction (CRI 97), they appear as they would under natural sunlight. Available in Plain Spectra and Kyra Spectra.

About TRI-R technology

TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd. It is a natural light LED light source technology that reproduces the spectrum of natural sunlight, developed by the concept and spectrum technology of natural light.

About LED Luks

LED Luks is a young and dynamic company, designing, developing and producing state-of-the-art LED luminaires with superior functionality, up-to-date efficiency, outstanding quality and appealing design. It is our belief that only the best components and latest technology satisfy our clients' needs and guarantee long lasting quality as well as a steady growth. We produce our own PCBs and work closely with many testing institutes in order to ensure reliability. Listening to clients' needs and inspired by the dialog with our partners, we create our standard product lines, as well as special custom made solutions.

For more information about LED Luks, please visit http://www.ledluks.com

About Seoul Semiconductor:

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED Drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, includes all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC.

For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com

