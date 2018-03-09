When MiFID II double volume cap (DVC) is reached , Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic, with the exception of Nasdaq Iceland, are required to suspend the use of reference price waiver and one limb of negotiated transaction waiver for six months. Please see IT Notice 99/17 detailing the measures Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic will take in relation to DVC mechanism.



Note that DVC measures described here do not impact orders equal to or greater than LIS threshold sent to Nordic@Mid nor any Manual Trades where trade size is equal to or greater than LIS threshold. This kind of trading continues to be available.



Details:



As of March 12, 2018, and valid through September 12, 2018, regulatory suspension impacts 38 shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen, 31 shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki and 64 shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, as well as 24 Norwegian shares traded on First North Sweden. List of impacted Instruments is available in excel format, attached to this IT Notice.



Equivalent suspensions in these Instruments are made in all trading venues in EU due to the total percentage of trading under these waivers having exceeded 8%. On Nasdaq Nordic trading venues, suspension impacts Nordic@Mid trading in Instruments, and in case Instrument's liquidity status is Liquid, reporting of certain Manual Trades below large in scale (LIS) thresholds. As a consequence,



-- Nordic@Mid Order below LIS will be rejected (default behavior) or converted to Auction on Demand Order if that is preferred by Member (preference for conversion to AOD to be requested via Member Portal using port request/change form or Nordic Workstation change form); -- all routing strategies where routed order below LIS threshold either pings or is being posted to Nordic@Mid will skip Nordic@Mid in the routing logic; and -- in case Instrument's liquidity status is Liquid, Manual Trades reported with Trade Types 'Standard Trade' and 'Non-Standard Settlement Trade' will be rejected, unless size of the Manual Trade is equal to or greater than LIS threshold for that Instrument. Reporting of Manual Trades with other Trade Types in Instruments with liquidity status Liquid continues to be available. Please also note that for Instruments where liquidity status is Not Liquid, measures related to DVC do not impact the reporting of Manual Trades and all Trade Types continue to be available.



In addition to the regulatory suspensions, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic may also by their own decision cease offering Nordic@Mid trading and reporting of Manual Trades in scope of DVC in order not to breach the 4% cap. However, for time being until further notice, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic intend not to make such a decision.



INET Nordic Market Model: Measures related to the double volume cap mechanism are described in INET Nordic Market Model, available on http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/index.html



Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667810