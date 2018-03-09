

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK industrial production and foreign trade data. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.5 percent on month in January, in contrast to a 1.3 percent drop in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 147.40 against the yen, 1.3811 against the greenback, 1.3116 against the franc and 0.8917 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



