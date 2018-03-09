Announcement no. 8/2018



On February 27, 2018 BankNordik announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules), which ensures that BankNordik is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buyback programme.



The share buyback programme runs from 27 February 2018 to 31 May 2018. In this period BankNordik will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 7.0 million, with a maximum of 720.000 shares.



Since the announcement as of 27 February 2018, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average Transaction value in shares purchase DKK price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 2,885 111.38 321,343 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 March 2018 1,120 113.00 126,560 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05 March 2018 1,040 110.00 114,400 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 March 2018 1,040 111.50 115,960 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07 March 2018 955 111.54 106,523 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 March 2018 960 112.30 107,805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 8,000 111.57 892,591 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, BankNordik holds a total of 286,941 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.87% of the share capital.



In accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 the share buy-back transactions data is presented in detail form here:



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



1120 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 113.00 20180302 09:52:22.828897 CPH



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



57 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.00 20180305 13:01:08.322220 CPH



800 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.00 20180305 14:40:16.900017 CPH



183 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.00 20180305 15:27:25.333708 CPH



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



24 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180306 10:27:47.549161 CPH



282 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180306 10:27:47.549161 CPH



734 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180306 10:27:47.549161 CPH



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



16 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.50 20180307 11:19:17.103338 CPH



275 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.50 20180307 11:31:56.684409 CPH



182 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 112.00 20180307 14:52:05.288691 CPH



482 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 112.00 20180307 15:09:59.773232 CPH



Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex.



65 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180308 13:20:31.486303 CPH



284 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180308 14:01:03.353228 CPH



101 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 111.50 20180308 15:31:38.188034 CPH



510 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 113.00 20180308 16:41:16.523809 CPH





Further information:



Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348



BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.8bn and 400 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.