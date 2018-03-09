

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and looked ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day for directional cues. Weak industrial data also weighed on markets.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed at 7,202 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher on Thursday.



Royal Dutch Shell was down about half a percent after signing a preliminary gas deal with Saudi Aramco.



Inmarsat tumbled 5 percent. The satellite company cut dividend after its fourth-quarter profit after tax plunged 51.3 percent to $32.7 million from last year's $67.1 million.



