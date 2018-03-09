ENFO OYJ'S ANNUAL REPORT 2017 PUBLISHED

Enfo Oyj's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2017 have been published in English and Finnish. Both versions are available in pdf format on Enfo's website:

http://www.enfogroup.com/Investor-relations (http://www.enfogroup.com/Investor-relations)

http://www.enfo.fi/Tietoa-sijoittajille (http://www.enfo.fi/Tietoa-sijoittajille)

The Annual Report 2017 includes consolidated financial statements, the Board of Directors' report, the corporate governance report and the Auditor's report.

More information:

Christian Homén, CFO, tel. +358 40 750 6902, christian.homen@enfo.fi

Data-driven business transformation.Enfo is a Nordic IT service company enabling its customers' data-driven business transformation. Enfo's portfolio encompasses infrastructure for managing and developing data, integration and analysis of data for execution and development of business, and digital service creation for enabling new business innovation. We are 900 niched experts working for a more intelligent world, with technology empowering people, businesses and societies.enfogroup.com (http://www.enfogroup.com)

