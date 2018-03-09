The Chinese power electronics company will ship its turnkey energy systems comprising storage inverters, NCM lithium batteries and an energy management system to a 30 MWh storage project being built in Hokkaido, Japan.Sungrow, the Chinese firm that specializes in solar inverters and storage solutions, signed last week a strategic partnership to deliver a containerized, turnkey storage solution to a new project in Hokkaido, Japan. In total, Sungrow will supply 23 containers that consist of its storage inverters, an energy management system (EMS) and NCM lithium batteries, which have been developed ...

