Overall, new auctions launched by the Kazakh government will allocate 1 GW of renewable energy generation capacity, including 620 MW of wind power plants.The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a series of tenders for the 1 GW of renewable energy power generation capacity it announced in late January. According to the ministry's statement, through the specific auctions for solar energy projects, around 290 MW are planned to be allocated, while the volume expected to be deployed through the tender for wind power is estimated at 620 MW. Another two tenders for hydroelectric ...

