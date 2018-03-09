

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in January from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 676 million from EUR 563 million in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports surged by 10.0 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively in January from last year.



The share of EU member states was 80 percent in exports and 74 percent in imports.



