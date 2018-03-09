MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 3/9

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Blockchain, water cleanup, cannabis business, Chinese investors, cancer treatment, medical imaging; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Blockchain 360, Inc. (OTC PINK: BKLLF) (CODE.CN) President Jeff Koyen spoke of the company's business model to accelerate the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) CEO Warren Wang discussed a pending spin-off dividend to CIIX shareholders.

Singlepoint, Inc. (SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht announced they are pioneering and entering the cannabis waste management industry.

Epazz, Inc. (EPAZ) Spokesman Matt Chipman said the company's Zenapay cryptocurrency app has surpassed 25,000 downloads.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) CEO William Hartman discussed the company's work in the treatment of cancer.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry shared a WaterChain video presentation.

Imaging3, Inc. (IGNG) CEO John Hollister announced a new CFO and discussed the recently approved stock split.

