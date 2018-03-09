

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and looked ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day for directional cues. Weak economic reports from Germany, France and the U.K. also weighed on regional sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 376.42 in opening deals after climbing 1.1 percent on Thursday.



The German DAX was down 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias.



Inmarsat tumbled 5 percent. The British satellite company cut dividend after its fourth-quarter profit after tax plunged 51.3 percent to $32.7 million from last year's $67.1 million.



Geoscience company CGG jumped 8 percent in Paris after its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed from last year.



French media group Lagardere plummeted 7 percent after posting disappointing annual results.



On the data front, German industrial output fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent, figures from Destatis revealed.



Another report showed that Germany's exports as well as imports declined in January from the previous month.



French industrial production fell 2 percent in January from December, when it climbed 0.2 percent, figures from the statistical office Insee showed.



U.K. industrial activity improved in January, but missed expectations.



