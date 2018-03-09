London stocks were little changed in early trade on Friday as investors eyed the release of the key non-farm payrolls report and digested news that US President Trump has accepted an offer to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,196.33 and the pound was flat against the dollar at 1.3809 and 0.1% firmer versus the euro at 1.1225. Trump has agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un by May for talks about its nuclear weapons, something North Korea has been seeking with ...

