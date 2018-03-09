AIM-listed software and service company Intercede said on Friday that its MyID product has been selected by a "major" US healthcare provider for deployment as its new identity and credential management infrastructure. Under this contract, MyID will be used to issue tens of thousands of digital credentials to healthcare professionals across the group on smart cards and mobile devices. The contract, which was secured through a long-term sales partner, will have an initial order value of $300,000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...