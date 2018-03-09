sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,05 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LAV0 ISIN: AU0000XINAJ0 Ticker-Symbol: M2Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,054
0,058
14:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED0,050,00 %