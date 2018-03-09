

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK visible trade deficit increased as the pace of growth in imports exceeded exports growth in January, the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



The visible trade gap widened to GBP 12.32 billion in January from GBP 11.77 billion in the previous month. The shortfall was seen at GBP 11.9 billion.



Exports rose 3.1 percent month-on-month and imports climbed 3.5 percent in January.



The trade in goods and services showed a shortfall of GBP 3.07 billion compared to a deficit of GBP 2.49 billion in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX