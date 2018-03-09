To Executive Board NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 Telefax +45 4514 9624 09 March 2018





Company Announcement No 20/2018 - 9 March 2018



Summary of the annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S held today



Today, at 10.00am, Realkredit Danmark A/S held its annual general meeting at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø.



Item 1 Submission of the annual report for adoption Annual Report 2017 was adopted.



Item 2 Proposal for discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of their liabilities A resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Board from their obligations was adopted.



Item 3 Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report The general meeting approved the proposal to pay a dividend for the year of DKK 4.300 million to the shareholder.



Item 4 Proposal the the general meeting empower the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividend The general meeting approved the proposal to empower the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividend.



Item 5 Election of members to the Board of Directors The general meeting re-elected



Lars Mørch, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank Kim Andersen, Director Henriette Fenger Ellekrog, Head of Human Relations Danske Bank Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank Jesper Nielsen, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank



The board also has three members elected by the employees:



Sonia Khan, Senior Economist Lisbeth Sahlertz Nielsen, Relationship Manager Majken Hammer Sløk, Chiefconsultant, cand. polyt.



Item 6 Appointment of state-authorised public accountants The audit firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed for a one-year term as the auditor of Realkredit Danmark.



Item 7 Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders None.



Meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S



At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S held immediately after the general meeting Lars Mørch was appointed Chairman and Jesper Nielsen was appointed Vice Chairman.



The Executive Board



