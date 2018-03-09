Rentschler Biopharma and Leukocare demonstrate success of strategic alliance for biopharmaceutical development and formulation

- First year of alliance delivers project wins including four with US-based clients proving effectiveness of new strategy

- Integration of best-in-class formulation in the biopharmaceutical development process adds significant value and improves speed to market

Rentschler Biopharma SE and Leukocare AG today reported on the successful first year of their unique strategic alliance. The collaboration incorporates best-in-class formulation development in every step of the biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing process. The benefits of this combination include competitive advantages, shorter development timelines, cost savings and extra patent protection for client products. The entire manufacturing process can be made more effective. In the past year, the alliance has won several new client projects, including four with US-based companies.

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, commented: "The first year of this strategic alliance between Rentschler Biopharma and Leukocare was a great success and has proven our rationale to deliver best-in-class formulation throughout the biopharmaceutical value chain. By repositioning formulation as a key success factor in biopharmaceutical development, we have initiated vital discussions throughout the industry. Both existing and new clients have responded very positively to this new strategy."

"Over the past year, our alliance has received a great deal of interest and recognition for this striking approach," stated Michael Scholl, CEO of Leukocare AG. "We have been able to expand our client base, particularly in the US, and look forward to acquiring further clients and development projects in the near term. This innovative approach provides our current and future clients significant competitive advantages, enabling them to exploit the full potential of their products and markets."

Leukocare is the specialized technology partner and the exclusive formulation developer for Rentschler Biopharma's biopharmaceutical development business. Rentschler Biopharma is the first and only CDMO to have access to Leukocare's patented SPS(R) formulation technologies. As part of the original agreement, Rentschler Biopharma holds a 10% stake in Leukocare and Dr. Frank Mathias is a member of Leukocare's Board of Directors.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma SE, located in Laupheim, Germany, is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for bioprocess development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as for related consulting activities in terms of project management and regulatory support. The Company's clients include innovative biotech companies and major pharmaceutical companies around the world. Many years of experience and excellence in finding solutions as well as certified quality management and advanced technologies ensure Rentschler Biopharma's high quality standards. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company employing approximately 800 people. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com.

About LEUKOCARE AG

LEUKOCARE AG, located in Martinsried, Germany, provides a next-generation formulation platform for the protection of proteins like biopharmaceuticals to allow the development of better products. The proprietary SPS(R) technologies are provided to development projects of partners in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. LEUKOCARE's SPS(R) technologies improve stability and quality of biologics like antibodies, vaccines, etc. in dry and liquid formulation. SPS(R) also protects proteins in biologically functionalized combination devices. For further information, please visit www.leukocare.com.

About the Rentschler Biopharma and Leukocare alliance

The alliance between Rentschler Biopharma SE and Leukocare AG strategically aims to incorporate formulation development at every step throughout biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Working closely with the client, this will ensure that the end products will from the very beginning have a best-in-class formulation and administration mode. This innovative approach will provide clients significant competitive advantages, enabling them to exploit the full potential of their products and markets.

