MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a much slower pace in January, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Industrial production growth eased to 1.2 percent from 5.8 percent in December.



However, on a calendar-adjusted basis, industrial output growth improved to 4 percent from 3.1 percent.



Industrial production fell 2.6 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in December. This was the biggest fall in six months.



