Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Notification regarding Klövern's holding of its own shares

On 8 March 2018 Klövern's holding of its own shares amounted to 47,095,000 ordinary shares of Class B, which corresponds to 5.05 per cent of the total number of registered shares and 2.94 per cent of the total number of votes. The acquisition of own shares has been done in accordance with a decision at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.

The total number of shares in Klövern amounts to 932,437,980, of which 74,389,011 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 841,604,969 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 160,193,907.9.

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CET on 9 March 2018.

