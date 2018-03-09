The South African Government has set a date of March 13 for the signing of 27 outstanding PPAs for solar and wind. It emphasized the economic benefits of the contracts, which are set to spur new energy investment of around US$4.7 billion and over 60,000 jobs.An end, finally, appears to be in sight to the South African PPA saga, which has been ongoing since 2015. Newly appointed Energy Minister, Jeff Radebe announced that all 27 power purchase agreements (PPAs) will be signed next Tuesday, March 13. Government ministers and energy utility, Eskom will be present. Overall, PPAs for 26 projects under ...

