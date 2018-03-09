Engineered and power transmission products delivery group Renold warned of the impact that increased raw materials prices were having on its operating margins on Thursday, saying that its chain division, in particular, had suffered significant headwinds as a result. Renold told investors on Friday that it was "making good progress" in passing additional costs on to customers; however, progress on the realisation of the price increases had been slower than the group had hoped for. Combined with ...

