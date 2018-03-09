sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,004 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 928489 ISIN: GB0003230421 Ticker-Symbol: EUH 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EURASIA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURASIA MINING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURASIA MINING PLC
EURASIA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EURASIA MINING PLC0,0040,00 %