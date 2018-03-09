AIM-quoted exploration company Katoro Gold has been waiting to finalise a resource update and pre-feasibility study on its Tanzanian asset, putting particular focus on the potential impact of new mining legislation that was signed into law in the African nation in July 2017. Katoro, still focused on finalising the first phase of feasibility work at its Imweru gold project in Tanzania, undertook various studies and surveys throughout the course of 2017 as part of its expanded drilling programme. ...

