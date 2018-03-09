US retailer Kroger published strong fourth-quarter growth that matched analyst predictions but its 2018 forecast disappointed investors and sent its stock tumbling. Kroger said it expects 2018 earnings per share of $1.95 to $2.15, which disappointed the analysts who were expecting $2.15 per share on average. The supermarket operator reported revenue up to $31.03bn in the fourth quarter from $27.61bn a year ago, which was better than the market expected. Net income of $853m in the quarter ...

