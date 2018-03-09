Asian stock markets closed higher on Friday as news that North Korea had offered to halt nuclear testing in return for bilateral talks with the US cheered investors. The Nikkei climbed more than 2% at one stage before closing 0.47% higher at 21,469.20 on the prospect of tensions easing with its aggressive nuclear capable neighbour. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.08% to close at 2,459.45. Australia, China and Hong Kong were all higher at the end of the week. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ...

