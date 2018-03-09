

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $109.35 million, or $2.57 per share. This was up from $102.00 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.58 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $109.35 Mln. vs. $102.00 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $2.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.22 Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $4.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX