Flashbay's First Ever Attendance at Exhibitor Live 2018 in Las Vegas

Flashbay, the world leader in customised promotional technology products made its first ever attendance at Exhibitor Live, the Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing. The show took place in Las Vegas from 26th - 28th February and is North America's largest exhibition for tradeshow event products and services. Over 6,000 people attended the event.

Flashbay is an internationally renowned company with offices spanning 5 countries and 4 continents, with a US office situated in Mountain View, California. Flashbay's presence in the United States has grown year on year since its formation in 2008 and is trusted by over 10,000 organisations.

The feedback from visitors outlined the need for promotional products that were new and different, and Flashbay didn't fail to deliver. Buyers were incredibly excited at the extensive range of high-quality promotional items that Flashbay had to offer, in particular the inductive chargers, wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

Flashbay welcomed a number of high-profile attendees to the stand, from Indeed.com, NY University, Ametek, JP Morgan, and many other enterprise buyers. There was a large interest in gift sets and headphones as promotional gifts for business executives. Many buyers were keen to schedule orders for global marketing events.

"We are delighted that so many people were approaching the stand enquiring about our new products, and even asking for our Sales Account Managers by name. It really illustrates the close relationship we have with our clients, our outstanding customer service, and the trust that businesses have in our products," says Janet Abke, President of Flashbay North America.

CEO Steve Webster said, "The Exhibitor Live 2018 Event was an exciting buying opportunity for all who attended. Flashbay delivered an impressive range of innovative technology that is creatively customized for any business."

A hugely successful first year attendance by Flashbay at the Exhibitor Live Event. Flashbay would like to thank everyone that attended.

