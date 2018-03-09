

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices rebounded marginally in February, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in January, which was the first decrease in fourteen months.



Transport costs grew 2.8 percent annually in February and clothing and footwear prices went up by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages declined 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent from January, when it fell by 1.6 percent.



EU harmonized inflation in Greece rose to 0.4 percent in February from 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.1 percent after falling 1.2 percent in January.



