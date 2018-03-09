

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) announced on March 7, its Board increased the company's quarterly dividend payment rate by approximately 20%, declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The dividend will be paid on April 6, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23. On March 7, the Board also approved a share repurchase program providing for the repurchase of up to $100 million of common shares. The 2018 Share Repurchase Program is eligible to begin on March 12, 2018 and will continue until exhausted.



Separately, Big Lots announced it estimates fiscal 2018 income will be in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share. The guidance is based on a comparable store sales increase in the low single digit range and total sales flat to up slightly. For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Big Lots estimates income in the range of $1.15 to $1.22 per share. The guidance assumes a comparable store sales increase in the range of flat to slightly negative.



For the fourth-quarter, Big Lots reported adjusted income of $109.3 million, or $2.57 per share, which exceeds its previously communicated guidance of income of $2.35 to $2.40 per share, and represents a 14% increase compared to adjusted income of $102.0 million, or $2.26 per share, prior year. The company noted that its fourth-quarter of fiscal 2017 included an extra week of operations as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 due to a shift in the retail calendar. The company estimates the impact of the extra week was approximately $0.09 per share.



Fourth-quarter comparable store sales decreased 0.1%, compared to the company's guidance of flat to an increase of 2%. Net sales were $1.64 billion compared to $1.58 billion, last year, with the increase resulting from the extra week, partially offset by a lower store count year-over-year.



