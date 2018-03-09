sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.03.2018 | 12:47
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 8

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 8 March 2018 were:

219.93c  Capital only USD (cents)
159.03p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
220.88c  Including current year income USD (cents)
159.72p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 08 March
2018, the Company has 192,491,108 ordinary shares in issue .

© 2018 PR Newswire