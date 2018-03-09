

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in January, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Producer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 2.0 percent increase. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



In domestic market, producer prices grew 1.8 percent annually in January and by 1.2 percent in foreign market.



Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.7 percent after remaining flat in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX