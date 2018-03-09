French firm Neoen has begun development on a hydrogen electrolyser to be colocated alongside a 150 MW wind project and 150 MW solar farm. The project has been awarded a grant of $1 million by the South Australian Renewable Technology fund, with more funding yet to be approved. It is planned that the electrolyser produces 20,000kg of hydrogen from the renewable energy proposed Crystal Brook wind and solar facility. An initial grant of $1 million has been awarded to French firm Neoen by the State Government's Renewable Technology fund to finalise the plans for a 50 MW electrolyser facility at its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...