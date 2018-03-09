Scientists at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) have demonstrated the first working example of a 'proton battery', which utilizes a carbon electrode and reversible hydrogen fuel cell for the storage of energy. The scientists say that their small prototype has already demonstrated similar storage capacities to commercially available lithium-ion batteries, with plenty of potential for further optimization.RMIT researchers have developed a proton battery, which works via a reversible process splitting water to store energy as solid-state hydrogen. The prototype developed by RMIT is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...