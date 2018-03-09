

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's economic growth eased for the fourth straight quarter in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Friday.



In real terms, gross domestic product advanced 1.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, well below the 3.4 percent rise in the third quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from the September quarter, when it grew by 3.1 percent.



During the whole year 2017, the economy expanded 3.6 percent compared with a 7.5 percent spike in 2016.



