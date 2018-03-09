Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005076/en/

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging Source: Hasbro, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- OptumRx Supports Kansans in Need Through Medication Donations Now Totaling More Than $20 Million Source: Optum

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sephora Continues to Champion Female-Powered Beauty Businesses in Its Third Annual Sephora Accelerate Cohort Source: Sephora

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace Source: PVH Corp.

TUCSON, Ariz -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs of Tucson Source: UnitedHealthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities Source: USA Technologies, Inc.

DENTON, Texas -- Americans in Agreement: Recycling is Important and Should Be a Priority Source: Carton Council

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility Source: Arrow Electronics

LAS VEGAS -- Travelers Institute to Host a Small Business Big Opportunity Event in Las Vegas with a Focus on Cybersecurity Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

SHORT HILLS, N.J. -- Dun & Bradstreet Named One of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the Tenth Time Source: Dun Bradstreet

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Campbell Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Campbell Soup Company

MILWAUKEE -- Construction Begins for SEVEN04 PLACE, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to Milwaukee Source: UnitedHealthcare

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005076/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600