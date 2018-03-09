Active-Investors: Wired News - JEC Ropes in Orange Business Services for Designing ICT Infrastructure and Smart Services for Jeddah Tower

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ORAN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 07, 2018, Orange Business Services (OBS), the B2B arm of Orange S.A., announced that it has entered into a smart city consulting agreement with Jeddah Economic Company (JEC). OBS has been roped in to provide the complete ICT infrastructure and smart services for JEC's Jeddah Economic City Project (JECP). Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Commenting on the signing of the smart city consulting agreement with JEC, Luc Serviant, VP Middle-East & Africa - Orange Business Services, said:

'Orange brings a wealth of experience in developing infrastructures and smart services for smart cities on a global level, together with insights, innovations and expertise. This includes cutting-edge digital technologies that will have a transformative impact on the way people live and how businesses will work in the future. We are delighted to be working with JEC to help them achieve their vision of transformation in the Kingdom.'

Mounib Hammoud, CEO of Jeddah Economic City, added:

'The implementation of the smart city components is considered as an essential step for delivering an environmentally friendly self-sustainable project. The construction of the infrastructure is going according to the set timeframe along with the supply of utilities. Next year, land for development will be ready for investors to start construction.'

Highlights of the Smart city project

JEC is the master developer of Jeddah Tower, the world's next tallest building which will be over 1km tall and is being constructed in the JECP which is spread over an area of 5.3 million square meter. The innovative JECP plans to use digital technologies extensively for smarter living and working environment. Orange has been entrusted with the job of creating the entire blueprint for the ICT infrastructure for the Jeddah tower from the planning and design to the build and run phases.

The JECP is being developed between the two Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah on the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia. The project aims to become an economic hub along the coast and the sustainable new northern district of the city of Jeddah. JECP aims to be the most sought-after destination for businesses, residences, tourism, leisure, entertainment, retail, medical centers and government offices and services. In other words, it will become the new 'downtown' of uptown Jeddah. The JECP's infrastructure is designed to be supported by routing road systems, smart energy yielding technologies, and use of renewable energy sources for its power needs. JECP is being planned as a mega smart city that becomes a new-age investment, living, and community-centric capital of the world.

Saudi Arabia and Smart Cities

The JECP is also a part of realizing Saudi Arabia's goals for the future as envisioned under the Saudi National Vision 2030. It is an ambitious blueprint which includes various economic and technological developments, including the development of smart city projects, aimed at improving business environment, increased employment opportunities, and long-term prosperity of the region.

OBS is playing a key role in the various major smart city projects in Saudi Arabia. The smart city projects being handled by OBS include the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) which is being developed by the Al Ra'idah Investment Company. It is one of the largest of four smart cities in Saudi Arabia being built with a total investment of over $70 billion.

About Orange Business Services

OBS is the B2B branch of the Orange Group and is a global telecommunications operator and IT services Company. Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 273 million customers in 29 countries as at December 31, 2017.

OBS is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents and is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. The integrated technologies offered by OBS include Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, cloud computing, unified communications, and collaboration and cybersecurity.

OBS has been doing business in the Middle-East for over 50 years and has been working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2012 to support its businesses across all sectors in the Kingdom. The Company has offices in major cities in three provinces of KSA - Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

About Jeddah Economic Co.

Founded in 2009, JEC is a joint venture formed by the real estate and development giants - Kingdom Holding Company with majority interest, Abrar Holding Company, Qila'a Jeddah Company, and Saudi Bin Laden Group. The joint investment by these Companies has crossed the $20 Billion mark and they are the main financiers of the Kingdom City Project.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Orange's stock slightly rose 0.40%, ending the trading session at $17.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.49 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 310.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.80%; previous three-month period - up 4.04%; past twelve-month period - up 16.12%; and year-to-date - up 0.57%

After yesterday's close, Orange's market cap was at $46.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.39.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Telecom Services - Foreign industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

