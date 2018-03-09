

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' one-year ahead inflation expectations remained unchanged in March, according to a quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey from the Bank of England and TNS.



The rate of inflation expected for the coming year came in at 2.9 percent, the same as in November.



Respondents assessed the current inflation rate at 3.1 percent compared to 2.9 percent in November.



Inflation expectations for the longer term, say in five years' time, eased to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent in November.



By a margin of 52 percent to 8 percent, survey respondents viewed that the economy would end up weaker rather than stronger if prices started to rise faster, compared with 52 percent to 9 percent in November.



When asked about the future path of interest rates, 18 percent said rates might stay about the same over the next twelve months, and 58 percent expected rates to rise over the next 12 months.



