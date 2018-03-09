RM2 International's share price skyrocketed over 290% on Friday after the company extended its cash resources through April from selling off an office in Switzerland. After paying off the related mortgage, the pallet manufacturer gained net proceeds of $2m from the sale, which should allow the company to continue operations through mid-April dependant on ongoing discussions with partners and sources of financing. A statement from RM2 said: "The Company is in advanced stages of financing ...

