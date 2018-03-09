Donald Trump has accepted a North Korean invitation to hold a meeting with leader Kim Jong-un in May. There are hopes that the talks will reduce tensions between both countries and lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The invitation comes after negotiations between Kim Jong-un and South Korean delegates earlier this week where they broached the subject of the North's nuclear armaments programme. South Korean security director Chung Eui-yong announced the upcoming talks at a ...

