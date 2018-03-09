Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Exxon Mobil Announces Plans to More Than Double Earnings and Cash Flow from Operations by 2025

Stock Monitor: Ecopetrol Post Earnings Reporting

Growth Plan Highlights

The plans include steps to increase earnings by more than 100% to $31 billion by 2025, at 2017 prices, and project double-digit rates of return in all three segments of ExxonMobil's business, namely (i) upstream, (ii) downstream, and (iii) chemical.

Upstream Business

In its upstream business, Exxon Mobil will significantly increase earnings through growth initiatives involving low-cost-of-supply investments in US tight oil, deep-water, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Growth coming online from new and existing projects is expected to increase production from 4 million oil-equivalent barrels per day to about 5 million. Upstream growth will benefit from ExxonMobil's industry-leading exploration success and strategic acquisitions.

The Company plans a fivefold increase in oil production from the US Permian Basin area, where it has increased the size of its resource to 9.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels from less than 3 billion in 2017. Exxon Mobil will start 25 projects worldwide. The contiguous stacked pays from the New Mexico acquisition are estimated to provide more than 4,800 drilling locations with an average lateral length of more than 12,000 feet.

Downstream Business

In its downstream business, Exxon Mobil is planning to upgrade its product line through strategic investments at refineries in Texas, Louisiana, The Netherlands, Singapore, and the UK. The projects are expected to result in double-digit returns by enabling increased production of higher-value products, such as ultra-low sulfur diesel, chemicals feedstocks, and base stocks for lubricants. These improvements are expected to increase the Company's 2025 downstream margins by 20%.

Chemical Business

In its chemical business, the Company will grow manufacturing capacity in North America and Asia/Pacific by about 40%. The growth will be achieved in part by adding 13 new facilities, including two world-class steam crackers in the United States.

Exxon Mobil has the Potential to Increase ROCE to 15% by 2025

Darren W. Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exxon Mobil, stated that the Company is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the global demand growth for higher-value products in the downstream and chemical businesses. Exxon Mobil's combined strengths in innovative technology, resource and market access, and marketing product leadership and integration will improve profitability and create significant shareholder value. Woods further added that through higher returns from increased investments, the Company has the potential to increase its return on capital employed to about 15% by 2025.

News report suggests that, post announcement of the news, the shares of Exxon Mobil fell in the pre-market trading.

About Exxon Mobil Corp.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, ExxonMobil is the world's largest publicly-traded international oil and gas Company, providing energy that helps underpin growing economies and improve living standards around the world. The Company holds an industry-leading inventory of resources and are one of the world's largest integrated refiners, marketers of petroleum products, and chemical manufacturers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Exxon Mobil's stock marginally fell 0.19%, ending the trading session at $74.12.

Volume traded for the day: 19.03 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 14.13 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Exxon Mobil's market cap was at $316.34 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.91.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors